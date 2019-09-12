|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Smith.
|
|
|
|
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
|
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis
|
171 Duke of Gloucester Street
On Monday, September 9, 2019, Robert Bole (Skip) Smith, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 89. Skip was born on August 22, 1930 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was the son of the late Margaret Hare Smith Hurst-Brown and Kenneth Hurst-Brown. He attended Matthew Whaley School in Williamsburg before graduating from Staunton Military Academy in Staunton, Virginia as a member of the Honorary Society and Howie Rifles. He also attended Cornell University before transferring to William and Mary College, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business and was a member of Scabbard and Blade and ROTC (Honorary Society). Skip honorarily served during the Korean War in Germany, 1st Division, Army Artillery. He also had a passion for fire safety. He served in multiple roles for the Williamsburg, Virginia Fire Department. In addition, he was a senior instructor at the University of Maryland Fire Service Extension for ten years before serving as Fire Marshal of Montgomery County, Maryland from 1967-1977. Skip was also Executive Secretary of the Fire Marshal's Association of North America for 12 years. Those who knew Skip knew that he was an active sailor from a very young age, partaking in multiple races throughout his lifetime to include: Nova Scotia, east coast of the United States, Bermuda Race in 1982, and Isla Muheres, a race to Mexico, in 1995 and 1997, in which they took first place. In addition, Skip sailed from Annapolis to the Bahamas for 18 years. Skip, a devoted Christian, was an Elder in the Adelphi, Maryland Presbyterian Church and Colesville Presbyterian Church and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis. He also went on two mission trips to Haiti. Skip was a loving husband to Gerri Smith for over 57 years. Together, they raised three children, Jeffrey (with Beth) of Edgewater, Patricia of Columbia, and Ken (with Susan) of Columbia. Skip was also the cherished "Pa Bear" to granddaughters Nicole, Taylor, Christy and Kelly. Skip was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. His motto for everyone he met was, "always leave them smiling," and he never failed to do so. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13 from 4 to 7pm at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 am in First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, 171 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the recovery of the Abacos in the Bahamas through PayPal using [email protected] (Hope Town Fire and Rescue). An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|