Robert L. Spangle was born July 15, 1941 in Baltimore to the late Davis Spangle and Doris Emmerich. Mr. Spangle was a resident of Glen Burnie for the last 47 years. During his working years he was with union local 100 as a sheet metal worker doing duct work. In his free time Mr. Spangle enjoyed the Colts, cheering on the Ravens and attending games, gardening, going dancing, and taking trips to Ocean City, Rehobeth and Atlantic City.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years Sylvia M. Spangle, daughter Michele Spangle, siblings Dave Spangle, Paul Spangle, Daniel Spangle, and Kitty Jo Spangle.Mr. Spangle passed away May 19, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital after battling a lengthy illnessVisitation will be Thursday, May 23 2019, 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. A Funeral Service will be Friday, May 24, 2019, 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Loudon PArk Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 22, 2019