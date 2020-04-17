Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert T. Bontempo Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, April 10th 2020, Robert Thomas Bontempo, Sr, loving husband and father of 3 children died peacefully at age 84 in Naples, Florida. He was born November 18, 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts to Simon and Laura Bontempo. He graduated from Newton North High School in 1952. He attended Bentley College then served the U.S. Army in Nantes, France from 1955 to 1957. He graduated from Suffolk University in 1960 and became a CPA. He married Patricia Irene McDade on November 11th, 1960 in Watertown MA and raised 2 boys, Robert Jr and David Simon and one Daughter Karen Ann (Bond). He worked for the US General Accounting Office for 35 years, starting in Boston from 1960-1976 then GAO Headquarters in Washington, DC, moving his family from Newton, MA to the Annapolis, MD area. He retired to Glen Eagle Golf Community in Naples Florida with his wife Pat in 2003. Robert loved to golf and spend time traveling with his wife Pat visiting his 3 children and his seven grandchildren - Nicholas Bontempo (21), Sophia Bontempo (18) Caitlyn Bontempo (20) Caroline Bontempo (18) Emily Bontempo (14) Christopher Bond (18) Lachlan Bond (16). Robert was preceded in death by his father Simon, his mother Laura, his sister June Munday, his brothers Henry and Richard and is survived by his sisters Laura Ross Adams and Bernice Frawley. In lieu of flowers please donate to the at

On Friday, April 10th 2020, Robert Thomas Bontempo, Sr, loving husband and father of 3 children died peacefully at age 84 in Naples, Florida. He was born November 18, 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts to Simon and Laura Bontempo. He graduated from Newton North High School in 1952. He attended Bentley College then served the U.S. Army in Nantes, France from 1955 to 1957. He graduated from Suffolk University in 1960 and became a CPA. He married Patricia Irene McDade on November 11th, 1960 in Watertown MA and raised 2 boys, Robert Jr and David Simon and one Daughter Karen Ann (Bond). He worked for the US General Accounting Office for 35 years, starting in Boston from 1960-1976 then GAO Headquarters in Washington, DC, moving his family from Newton, MA to the Annapolis, MD area. He retired to Glen Eagle Golf Community in Naples Florida with his wife Pat in 2003. Robert loved to golf and spend time traveling with his wife Pat visiting his 3 children and his seven grandchildren - Nicholas Bontempo (21), Sophia Bontempo (18) Caitlyn Bontempo (20) Caroline Bontempo (18) Emily Bontempo (14) Christopher Bond (18) Lachlan Bond (16). Robert was preceded in death by his father Simon, his mother Laura, his sister June Munday, his brothers Henry and Richard and is survived by his sisters Laura Ross Adams and Bernice Frawley. In lieu of flowers please donate to the at Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.