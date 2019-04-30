Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert T. McLaren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert T. McLaren of Harwood passed away 26 April 2019 in Edgewater. He was born 23 May 1936 in Staten Island, NY. Mr. McLaren graduated from Tottenville High School and as a teenager hitchhiked around the country. He served in the U.S. Army, the Merchant Marines, worked for Consolidated Edison Company and obtained his Stationery Engineers License. In 1978, he moved to Maryland, worked at David Taylor Naval Research Laboratory in Annapolis, then transferred to the Naval Ordnance Station in Indian Head, as Director of Utilities and ended his career at the Department of Energy in 1998. Bob enjoyed sailing skipjacks on the Chesapeake Bay, attending Hobo Gatherings and traveling, especially making cattle drives in Montana. He was a Life Member of Project Liberty Ship as a volunteer crew member on the S.S. John W. Brown and past volunteer at the USO BWI. Bob is survived by his wife Patricia O'Brien of Harwood, sister Jane Lutkenhouse of Allentown, PA, niece Anne Lutkenhouse and husband Shawn Welch of Hellertown, PA, brother Richard McLaren and wife Pattie of Spotswood, NJ and brother in laws Robert O'Brien and wife Gwen of Lothian and Michael O'Brien and wife Melody of Warrenton, VA. Also surviving are nephews Robert O'Brien of Davidsonville, Sean and Patrick O'Brien, both of Annapolis, and niece Erin Kadjeski and husband Joseph of Deale. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Owensville, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Project Liberty Ship, P.O. Box 25846, Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224. To leave condolences visit

