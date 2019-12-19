Robert T. "Bob" Svolos, 86, of Edgewater and previously of Annapolis passed away on December 16, 2019 at his home. Bob was born on July 7, 1933 in Annapolis to the late Theodore and Wilma Svolos. He was a graduate of Annapolis High School and served in the U.S. Army. Bob spent forty years working as a boat mechanic for Gates Marina in Deale, and during his time away from the marina he enjoyed duck pin bowling, the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, as well as most other sports. In addition to his parents Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy who died in 2016, and his brother, Bill Carter. He is survived by his two sons, Bill Svolos of Riva and Teddy Svolos of Edgewater. He also has five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. All services are private. On line condolences may be made at:

