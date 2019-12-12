Robert Timothy Barnes, 74 of Bowie, MD, died on December 7th, 2019. He was born in Riverside, CA and lived in numerous places as an "Army Brat". After proudly serving his country in the US Navy, he spent his career working at NASA, Goddard Space Flight Center. An avid computer geek and Si-Fi enthusiast. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, LTC Robert and Patricia Barnes, his sister Claudia Beth Barnes and his nephew Harold "Trey" Blewitt. He is survived by sister Tamara Lee Lounsbury, of Silver Spring and his brother Michael Patrick Barnes of Bowie. He is entered to rest at the Robert E Evans Funeral Home and a private, family only service will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019