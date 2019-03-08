Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Cole Umberger, 88, of Riva, MD, passed away on March 6, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Bluefield, WV to the late Beulah Ruth (Cole) Umberger and Robert Willis Umberger. After graduating in 1947 from Beaver High School in Bluefield, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Two years later he attended the Naval Academy and graduated in 1953. Robert served in the Navy for more than 26 years. His service included Aviation Electronics School, U.S. Naval Academy Prep School, Flight Training, Sea Duty (Heavy Cruisers), Graduate School at the Webb Institute of Naval Architecture, Ship Construction and Repair, Ship Design Manager, and Contract Administration. Robert retired from the Navy in 1973 and accepted a position with M. Rosenblatt and Son. There, he continued his work in ship design, project management and contract administration until 1997. In 1953, Robert married Carole Leatherbury and together they had two children, Robert Kent Umberger and Susan Carole Richards. In 1974, Robert married Regina Romanosky Kopack. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Umberger. He is survived by his wife, Regina, his children Kent and Susan, his step-children David Kopack, Laura O'Liddy and Alan Kopack, and his brother, Jerry Umberger of Greenville, SC. Robert had 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Robert's funeral service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, March 11 at 12:30 pm. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, c/o Mandrin Chesapeake Inpatient Care Center, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be offered at:

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

