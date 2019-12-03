Robert was 79 years old when he passed away in his home in Riva, MD on November 28, 2019. He was born February 21, 1940 in Washington DC and is survived by his wife Barbara Good Reynolds; brother Glenn Steven Reynolds of Boyds Md; sons David Vaughan Reynolds of Mooresville NC and Edward Good Reynolds of Riva MD; Grandchildren Kyle Edward Reynolds and Kristen Taylor Reynolds of Riva MD, and Rylyn Kennedy Reynolds and Ryder Vaughan Reynolds of Mooresville, NC. In 1958 he graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School then attended Bucknell University and graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Robert (Bob) worked tirelessly at David W. Taylor Naval Basin from 1962 to 2005, continuing part time in his retirement. Besides loving his family, his hobbies were boating and water skiing on the upper Potomac River in the 70's and on the Chesapeake and it's rivers from then on. He grew his life-long love of trains in his later years with his O gauge collection. His smarts, persistence, strength and etiquette in support of his family was a silent love that we will cherish. He was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army; a Viet Nam Veteran drafted in as a new husband and college graduate. He raised his family in Olney, MD from 1970 to 1986 and then Riva, MD. He was a member of Davidsonville United Methodist Church since 1986 and Oakdale UMC in Olney. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Wednesday, December 4 from 11:30-12:30, followed by funeral services at 12:30, at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.

