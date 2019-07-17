Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Funeral service 8:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert William Watson was born July 7, 1952 in Ft. Meade, Maryland to the late William Vincent Drury, Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Van Meter Drury and was a lifetime resident of northern Anne Arundel County. He was a mechanic and truck driver during his working career. He attended Arundel High School and belonged to the Glen Burnie Moose at one time. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed trips to Ocean City and treasured time spent with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson is preceded in death by his brothers Thomas Drury, Sr. and Robert "Junie" Watson. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Charlotte M. Purdham Watson and his children Carl J. Watson of Penn, PA, Genaro L. Mamaril, Jr. of Taono, VA, Tracey Sponsler of Linthicum, Jill Suzanne Schreiner of Madison, VA, Tina Barcroft of Edgewater and Laura Mamaril of Glen Burnie. He is also survived by brothers Eddie Watson of Mt. Airy, William V. Drury of Lothian, Donald Drury of Millersville and sister Nola Lowman of Millersville as well as 14 cherished grandchildren. Robert passed away peacefully at his home following a lengthy illness and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Friends may call on Friday, July 19 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM with funeral service at 8 PM during evening visitation at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. SE, Glen Burnie, MD.

Robert William Watson was born July 7, 1952 in Ft. Meade, Maryland to the late William Vincent Drury, Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Van Meter Drury and was a lifetime resident of northern Anne Arundel County. He was a mechanic and truck driver during his working career. He attended Arundel High School and belonged to the Glen Burnie Moose at one time. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed trips to Ocean City and treasured time spent with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson is preceded in death by his brothers Thomas Drury, Sr. and Robert "Junie" Watson. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Charlotte M. Purdham Watson and his children Carl J. Watson of Penn, PA, Genaro L. Mamaril, Jr. of Taono, VA, Tracey Sponsler of Linthicum, Jill Suzanne Schreiner of Madison, VA, Tina Barcroft of Edgewater and Laura Mamaril of Glen Burnie. He is also survived by brothers Eddie Watson of Mt. Airy, William V. Drury of Lothian, Donald Drury of Millersville and sister Nola Lowman of Millersville as well as 14 cherished grandchildren. Robert passed away peacefully at his home following a lengthy illness and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Friends may call on Friday, July 19 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM with funeral service at 8 PM during evening visitation at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. SE, Glen Burnie, MD. Published in The Capital Gazette on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close