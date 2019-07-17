Robert William Watson was born July 7, 1952 in Ft. Meade, Maryland to the late William Vincent Drury, Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Van Meter Drury and was a lifetime resident of northern Anne Arundel County. He was a mechanic and truck driver during his working career. He attended Arundel High School and belonged to the Glen Burnie Moose at one time. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed trips to Ocean City and treasured time spent with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson is preceded in death by his brothers Thomas Drury, Sr. and Robert "Junie" Watson. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Charlotte M. Purdham Watson and his children Carl J. Watson of Penn, PA, Genaro L. Mamaril, Jr. of Taono, VA, Tracey Sponsler of Linthicum, Jill Suzanne Schreiner of Madison, VA, Tina Barcroft of Edgewater and Laura Mamaril of Glen Burnie. He is also survived by brothers Eddie Watson of Mt. Airy, William V. Drury of Lothian, Donald Drury of Millersville and sister Nola Lowman of Millersville as well as 14 cherished grandchildren. Robert passed away peacefully at his home following a lengthy illness and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Friends may call on Friday, July 19 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM with funeral service at 8 PM during evening visitation at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. SE, Glen Burnie, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 17, 2019