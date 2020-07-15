Robert Wade Janes, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 at the age of 73. "Bob" was born on July 1, 1947 in Williamsport, PA to the late Robert and Mary (Klein) Janes. He was a resident of Heritage Shores in Bridgeville, DE. Bob served in the Army from 1968-70 in the 101st Airborne Division. He was deployed in the Vietnam War with the Special Forces as a paratrooper, small arms and explosives specialist and military police officer. Bob graduated from Penn State University thereafter and was married to Suzanne (Newman) Janes of Baltimore, MD on September 26, 1987. He spent his career in the commercial print and publishing industry in sales and management. Working out of Baltimore, MD at Adcrafters, John D. Lucas, French Bray and Cenveo, where he remained a dedicated employee throughout the company's changes and growth until his retirement in 2013. Bob took joy in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and his friends. He shared his love of golf and the water with those he loved most. Bob is preceded in death by his parents. Surviving family includes his loving wife of 32 years; children Dereck Janes (Nicole) of Wye Mills, MD; Benjamin Janes of Queenstown, MD; and Ryan Janes (Miranda) of Severna Park, MD; and grandchildren Ben, Jr., Laillah, Cruze and Rhys Janes. A Memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care,P.A. 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment with honors will be held privately at the MD Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Fisher House Foundation at fisherhouse.org
.