MSgt Robert W. Waataja, USMC (Ret) August 24, 1925-April 22, 2020 Born and raised in Cook, Minn. and lived in Bowie, Md. since 1963, died peacefully in his sleep on April 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Margaret N. Waataja and his brother Richard W. Waataja. He is survived by his youngest brother, Ronald W. Waataja of Little River, California; his step-son George W. Jones and wife Grace Ramona; two granddaughters, Regina Cole and Robin Jones; three great-grandchildren, Jamie Cole, Jeremy Cole, and Amanda Sharp; four great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. His wishes were to be cremated. The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date.



