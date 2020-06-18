Robert William Elliott, 88, a resident of Annapolis, Maryland for the past 60 years, passed away on June 16, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. Robert was born on March 22, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was raised, and graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in June 1950. After graduating from high school, Robert attended the University of Maryland College Park for 2 years, and then was drafted and served 2 years in the United States Army stationed in Germany. He then returned to the University of Maryland College Park where he obtained a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. Robert worked for Westinghouse Electric Corporation as a Mechanical Engineer for the majority of his professional career and retired at the age of 56. For the duration of his tenure at Westinghouse Robert played intramural sports and excelled in football, softball and bowling. Robert was a true family man! He was raised on the water and spent a lot of his time with his family and friends boating, water skiing, crabbing and fishing. He was an avid sports fan (loved the Baltimore Ravens, Tiger Woods and the UMD sports teams) and enjoyed going out to the racetrack and betting on the horses. The beach was also his sanctuary and anyone that knew him could tell that from his beautiful olive skin color. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan Mary Elliott of Annapolis, Maryland; his daughters Nancy Lynn Dixon and her husband Allan and Katherine Ann Elliott; his son Robert Frank Elliott; 9 grandchildren, Paul, Ryan, Christopher, Robbie, Brandon, Joanie, Gina, Zachary and Justin; and 3 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Bryce and Blake. Services at this time will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Online condolences may be made on:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.