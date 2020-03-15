Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William "Bill" Richard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The sun set on the life of Robert William "Bill" Richard on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Annapolis, MD. He passed away peacefully from multiple medical issues. He was 49 years old. Bill was born January 4, 1971 to Charles and Mary (Whay) Richard in Pasadena, MD. He attended school in the Severna Park area. At a young age he left Maryland and traveled extensively for many years, living in California, Oregon, Hawaii – and places in between. Bill was a complicated man who lived his life with amazing experiences and adventures. He was a son, grandson, husband, friend and most importantly a father to his two sons, Isaac and Elijah. The role of father brought him the most joy, and he considered his children his greatest accomplishment. Bill was a long-time friend of Bill W. and cherished his relationship with his sponsor and the acceptance he found in the rooms. Bill is survived by his sons, his wife, Amy Richard, his father and stepmother (Charles and Pamela), his siblings (Amanda, Travis, and Nick Richard) and long-time family friend Larry Cole. He is also survived by his mother Mary (Whay) Starr and many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and in-laws. There are no service arrangements at this time. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a random act of kindness in Bill's honor.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020

