Robert "Bob" William Wilson, 1950-2020. Bob Wilson, 70, died unexpectedly on November 11, 2020 in Chihuaua, Mexico. Bob was born in Berkeley, CA to Audrey and Paul Wilson, and lived with his family in many places before settling in Severna Park, MD. He was a graduate of Severna Park High School, and graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Forestry Management. Bob was a great outdoorsman and spent much of his adult life camping and hiking the northwest, including Alaska. Bob was a very talented musician and carpenter, but his true passion was for the environment. While living in Richland, WA, he spearheaded a grassroots project to save The Hanford Reach, an inland stretch of the Columbia River. His efforts with the Save the Reach committee resulted in the area being dedicated and protected as the Hanford Reach National Monument in June, 2000. Bob retired from the State of Washington as an environmental inspector, and began his lifelong dream of traveling the world with his adventure-loving wife, Sonia. Before his death he was able to travel in Europe, South and Central America, Mexico and the western United States. Bob's final months were spent in his wife's home country of Mexico. Bob is survived by his loving wife Sonia Silva and her extensive family, his supportive older brother, Steve and his wife, Bonnie, his two proud nieces, Kara Wilson Bunting and Kelly Wilson, and many friends from around the globe. He was predeceased by his oldest brother, David Paul Wilson. There will be a memorial service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store