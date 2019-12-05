Roberta Ann McClarren, 86, of Annapolis passed away on December 2, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 11th, 1933 to John and Hilda Allendorfer in Johnstown, PA. She attended Johnstown Central Catholic High School and then Johnstown Technical School where she received her Diploma as an LPN. She worked as an LPN at Mercy Hospital in Johnstown PA prior to her marriage to Edward L. McClarren. She then raised 5 children and went back to work in 1990 continuing her love of nursing. She worked for Dr. Marcus Penn, Donna McConathy, and Lisa Bellor Mikles with Columbia Medical Plan. She is survived by 4 of her 5 children, Edward McClarren (Patricia), Jeffrey McClarren (Helen), Joseph McClarren (Nancy) and Kellie Nicolao (Luis). Roberta is also survived by her 8 loving grandchildren, Courtney McClarren, Madison Nicolao, Lyndsee McClarren, Morgan Nicolao, Austin McClarren, Colin & Conner McClarren, and Drew McClarren; her two great-grandchildren, Carter Wagner and John Boyce; as well as numerous beloved friends, too many to count. She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Edward L. McClarren and her third eldest son, David Paul, as well as her parents and 7 siblings. Family and friends may visit on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2019 at 1pm at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College pkwy, Annapolis, MD, 21409. Interment is private. Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019