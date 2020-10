Roberta M. Shade, age 96, a resident of Severna Park since 1957, passed away on October 3, 2020. She and her late husband Walter were married for 63 remarkable years. Roberta was a very loving and devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandma Muzzy. She is survived by her sons Skip, Robert, Gary and Doug and nieces Carole and Debbie. Roberta has 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Full obituary at Barrancofuneralhome.com