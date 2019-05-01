Born Roberta Ann Habel on March 7, 1943 in Severn, MD to the late John and Catherine Habel (nee Shenton). A lifetime resident of the area, Bertie as she was known worked at Baltimore Washington Medical Center as a unit secretary for 37 years. She enjoyed painting, bingo, reading, trips to Ocean City, but the loves of her life were her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her sister Catherine Martin. She is survived by her loving husband John R. "Rick" Thompson, son Richard S. Thompson and daughter Stacey M. Gardner, all of Glen Burnie and brother Robert Habel of Gambrills. Bertie is also survived by her cherished grandchildren; Justin, Bryan and Ashley Gardner & Shawn and Sarah Thompson. She passed away peacefully in her home on April 29 and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4 at Christ the King Catholic Church at Holy Trinity Parish, 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 1 to May 4, 2019