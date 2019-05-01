Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta "Bertie" Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born Roberta Ann Habel on March 7, 1943 in Severn, MD to the late John and Catherine Habel (nee Shenton). A lifetime resident of the area, Bertie as she was known worked at Baltimore Washington Medical Center as a unit secretary for 37 years. She enjoyed painting, bingo, reading, trips to Ocean City, but the loves of her life were her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her sister Catherine Martin. She is survived by her loving husband John R. "Rick" Thompson, son Richard S. Thompson and daughter Stacey M. Gardner, all of Glen Burnie and brother Robert Habel of Gambrills. Bertie is also survived by her cherished grandchildren; Justin, Bryan and Ashley Gardner & Shawn and Sarah Thompson. She passed away peacefully in her home on April 29 and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4 at Christ the King Catholic Church at Holy Trinity Parish, 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Born Roberta Ann Habel on March 7, 1943 in Severn, MD to the late John and Catherine Habel (nee Shenton). A lifetime resident of the area, Bertie as she was known worked at Baltimore Washington Medical Center as a unit secretary for 37 years. She enjoyed painting, bingo, reading, trips to Ocean City, but the loves of her life were her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her sister Catherine Martin. She is survived by her loving husband John R. "Rick" Thompson, son Richard S. Thompson and daughter Stacey M. Gardner, all of Glen Burnie and brother Robert Habel of Gambrills. Bertie is also survived by her cherished grandchildren; Justin, Bryan and Ashley Gardner & Shawn and Sarah Thompson. She passed away peacefully in her home on April 29 and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4 at Christ the King Catholic Church at Holy Trinity Parish, 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Published in The Capital Gazette from May 1 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close