Robin Lynn O'Hare passed away suddenly on September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick O. O'Hare; devoted mother of Cody and Miranda O'Hare; loving daughter of Kathleen and the late Marvin McGregor; dear sister of Kimberly Hermann, Matthew McGregor and Brock McGregor. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles family and friends. Robin loved her family very much and also had a special love for all the dogs in her life as well. She also enjoyed gambling at the casinos in her free time. She will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends were invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday October 2, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service was held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Robin L. O'Hare to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942. Online condolences may be sent to:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
OCT
2
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
07:30 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
