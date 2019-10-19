Rodney Ruark, 57, a 46 year resident of Severn, MD, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 12, 2019. Mr. Ruark was born on September 7, 1962 in Baltimore, MD to the late Richard and Virginia Ruark. Most recently, he worked as a Courier for Rapid Response Delivery. In his spare time, Rodney enjoyed watching sports, attending Orioles games, and spending time with his family. Mr. Ruark is survived by his brothers, Roger Ruark, Sr. (Lois) of Severn and Richard Ruark, Jr. (MaryJo) of Ridgely; nieces and nephews, Cori (Freddie), Roger Jr., Reid (Kaylie), Ryder (Tara), and Katie (Tommy); and great-nieces and nephews, Everette, Evelyn, and Jaxon. Friends may visit on Monday, October 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019