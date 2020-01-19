Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney Carl Smith (Rod), 89, passed away Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020, at his home in Annapolis, MD., in the care of hospice and his surviving wife, Dorothy S. Smith, after suffering a debilitating stroke and two forms of chronic cancer. He is also survived by his daughter, Corinne Bergstrom, her husband Peter, her children John & Caitlin Giunta, Aquila Bergstrom, his great granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Paul Smith in 2000. Born in Mayport, Pa., Feb.16, 1930, he was the second son of William Frank Smith and Ethel Elizabeth Boozer. Rod moved to Washington, D.C., upon completion of high school for university and employment with the FBI. He married Dorothy Lee Smith, completed his Business & Public Administration Degree and the US Air Force ROTC program at the University of Maryland. Flying had been a dream since he was a young boy after seeing a "barn-storming" air show, which came to fruition when he began his active duty Air Force Officer's career: USAF Multi-Engine (Class 56-G) Pilot; graduate of USAF Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Officer School; Instructor Pilot; Instrument Flight Examiner; graduate of Communications Intelligence Officers School; Squadron Officers School; and followed another passion which was travel. However, after nine years with 11 moves, as a Captain, he and his young family settled down in Annapolis, Md., near his wife's family. Rod continued his military career with ASAF Reserve, National Guard, and then US Army Reserve where he was a graduate of the US Army Helicopter Transition School; Company Officer, 327 Aviation Co. (AH-1 gunships); Company Officer 195th Aviation Co. (CH-47); Staff Aviation Officer HQ FORSCOM; graduate of Command & General Staff School - West Point; and then USMA Liaison Officer (Md.); all while being Aetna's regional manager for small group insurance plans (Md.) and general agent of Philadelphia Life. He retired from the US Army Reserve in 1990, as Lieutenant Colonel with a Presidential Meritorious Service Medal awarded in 1982, among other honors. Rod was also committed to community service which included volunteer and President of Parents Group Providence Day Care Center for Disabled, Annapolis Chapter of National Sojourners, Annapolis Chapter AARP, and the Meadows Residents Association. He was a 32nd degree Masonic Order member and a Boumi Shriner. Aside from his life-long passion for flying and traveling the world, he was an avid ice skater, water skier, reader - particularly history and politics - goose hunter, gardener; and most importantly a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and great uncle. The interment of his ashes and memorial service will be announced at a later date. Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

