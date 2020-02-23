Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Send Flowers Obituary

Rodolfo Ramirez Jr., 77, died unexpectedly on February 15, 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was born in Laredo, TX on December 23, 1942, son of Rodolfo Ramirez Sr. & Flora Martinez Ramirez. Rudy was a graduate of St. Mary's University in San Antonio TX and completed a successful law enforcement career working for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs & Border Protection, State Department and American Airlines Corporate Security. In addition to his parents, Rudy was preceded in death by his brother, Armando. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Minnie C. Ramirez, his sons; Rodolfo Ramirez III of Silver Spring MD and Arturo Rene Ramirez of Berlin, MD, daughter-in-law Stacy and five grandchildren; Charles, Solana, Emily, Ryan, and Ariana. He is also survived by his two sisters, Graciela Ramirez Duncan & Alice Ramirez both of San Antonio, TX and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rudy's Life on Tuesday, February 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A visitation will also be held on Thursday, February 27 from 8 am until 11:45 am at Porter Loring Mortuary North, San Antonio, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 pm at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. Those who wish to remember Rudy in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to a . Online condolences may be made at:

