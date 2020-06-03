Rogelio L. Reyes
1934 - 2020
Rogelio (Roger) L. Reyes was born December 17, 1934 in the Philippines and lived in Maryland for over 50 years. His career began in the US Navy where he served for six years. Following an honorable discharge from the Navy, he joined the US Coast Guard where he proudly served his country for 21 years, which included service in Viet Nam. After retiring as Quarter Master Chief Master from the USCG in 1981, he was hired by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. He was the founding member of the Pilipino American Military Retirees Association. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, bowling, and trips back to the Philippines to reunite with family and friends. Roger treasured time spent with his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Judith Mae Reyes (nee Galster), his parents, Emiliano Baldoz Reyes and Esther Legaspi Reyes, brother Celso Reyes and sister Lucila DeGuzman. Left to cherish his memory are children, Diane K. Reyes-Dagher of Edgewater, Dina K. Reyes of Odenton, Debra K. Lazo of Severn and Tony Reyes of Glen Burnie, as well as sister Erlinda Ignacio of the Philippines. He is also survived by cherished grandchildren Jordan R. and Jacob R. Lazo, Landon L. and Hayden L. Reyes and Gino R. Ward. Due to current circumstances, a private family prayer service will be held to be followed by military funeral honors when permitted.Online condolences may be made at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 2, 2020
I worked with Roger for 9 years in the Coast Pilot Branch, NOAA. He was was my mentor, the heart of the branch and took great pride in his work. Roger was a joy to work with and will be missed and remembered. The next edition of Coast Pilot 7 will be dedicated in his honor. God bless Roger and his family.
Laura Jeffery
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Im praying for the family in this difficult time. I will always treasure the many memories Ive had with your dad. Love you Papa Reyes!
Tracie Burton-Hooper
Friend
June 2, 2020
Dear Reyes Family...I had the honor of working with Mr. Reyes during our careers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Your father's knowledge and experience brought narrative understanding to NOAA's publication of the U.S. COAST PILOT. He was a true asset to the Marine Chart Division - bringing us daily doses of his kind manner, authentic smile and quiet humor. Fair winds and following seas, Sir. May God hold you in the palm of His hand always.
Lyn Preston
Coworker
June 1, 2020
All my love and prayers to the entire family. Your father was such a kind and amazing man who accomplished so much such a special person in every way ! All my ❤ !! Dianne Rosso
Dianne Rosso
Friend
June 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that Roger has pasted. I had not spoken to him since his birthday and he didn't mention he was sick. But he wouldn't have because he wasn't one to complain. He and Ball were great friends and had known each other for a long time. Roger was a great friend to me at the time of Ball's funeral,he came down to Virginia to be with the Nethercott family and he will always be in our hearts for that. Prayers and love from Rayna,Angelina and Anna
Anna Pond
Friend
June 1, 2020
With Loving memories of our family times together. RIP.
Rayna Nethercott Beech
Family
