I am so sorry to hear that Roger has pasted. I had not spoken to him since his birthday and he didn't mention he was sick. But he wouldn't have because he wasn't one to complain. He and Ball were great friends and had known each other for a long time. Roger was a great friend to me at the time of Ball's funeral,he came down to Virginia to be with the Nethercott family and he will always be in our hearts for that. Prayers and love from Rayna,Angelina and Anna

Anna Pond

Friend