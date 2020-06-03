Rogelio (Roger) L. Reyes was born December 17, 1934 in the Philippines and lived in Maryland for over 50 years. His career began in the US Navy where he served for six years. Following an honorable discharge from the Navy, he joined the US Coast Guard where he proudly served his country for 21 years, which included service in Viet Nam. After retiring as Quarter Master Chief Master from the USCG in 1981, he was hired by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. He was the founding member of the Pilipino American Military Retirees Association. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, bowling, and trips back to the Philippines to reunite with family and friends. Roger treasured time spent with his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Judith Mae Reyes (nee Galster), his parents, Emiliano Baldoz Reyes and Esther Legaspi Reyes, brother Celso Reyes and sister Lucila DeGuzman. Left to cherish his memory are children, Diane K. Reyes-Dagher of Edgewater, Dina K. Reyes of Odenton, Debra K. Lazo of Severn and Tony Reyes of Glen Burnie, as well as sister Erlinda Ignacio of the Philippines. He is also survived by cherished grandchildren Jordan R. and Jacob R. Lazo, Landon L. and Hayden L. Reyes and Gino R. Ward. Due to current circumstances, a private family prayer service will be held to be followed by military funeral honors when permitted.Online condolences may be made at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.