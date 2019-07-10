Roger James Weaverling, 72, of Arnold, passed away at home on July 4, 2019. Roger was born on April 15, 1947, in Baltimore, MD. After graduating from Severna Park High School he served in the United States Army and was a decorated Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Weaverling was a successful businessman, a faithful member of Antioch the Apostolic Church, a loving father, and a generous friend. He was preceded in death by his father, James B. Weaverling of Pennsylvania and his mother, Peggy Weaverling of England. Roger is survived by his brother, Gerald D. Weaverling (spouse Marie) of Upper Marlboro, MD and his sister, Dawn E. Weaverling-Swing (spouse Jimmy) of Arnold, MD. He also leaves behind a legacy of love in his sons, James W. Weaverling (spouse Marie) of Harwood and David S. Weaverling (spouse Estella) of Denton, his daughter, Cortney M. Weaverling of Harwood, and eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends may visit on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146. Services will be held on Monday July 15, 2019 at 11:00am at the Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home. Interment at the MD Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 10, 2019