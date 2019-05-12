Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Gene McClure December 29, 1928 – May 6, 2019Roger Gene McClure went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019. He was blessed with 90 years on this earth and much loved by those who knew him.Preceded in death by his beloved wife Evelyn Geraldine (Chandler), Roger was a devoted husband for the 57 years they had together. He was also preceded by his parents, Bill and Velma West of Oklahoma. Roger is survived by his three children, Gian Ryan (Larry) of Centerville, TN, Scott McClure (Diane) of Charlotte NC, Laura (Lamar) Drye of Mt. Pleasant NC, 14 grandchildren – Paul, Jacob, Joe, Sam, Annie, Julia, Isaiah, Matthew and Elisha Ryan, Allison, Robbie and Delaney McClure, and Dylan and Jonah Drye, and 2 great-grandchildren – Paul Jr and Carrie Lou Ryan.Roger was born in Oklahoma, served in the Navy during World War II in Washington D.C., earned his teaching degree at University of Miami, made his career in Public Education in Maryland, and retired in Greenville, SC. In addition to being an excellent teacher and school administrator, he exercised his gift of creativity in his gardening, painting, and teaching dance. Roger was an entertaining story-teller with a great sense of humor, and made friends wherever he went. Roger was a faithful member at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Greenville, SC during his retirement years, after being very active at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Glen Burnie, MD for over 2 dozen years.Visitation will be held at 2pm at Madison Funeral Services on Thursday May 9, 2019 with services following at 3pm, officiated by Pastor Steve Saxe of Greenville, SC.

