Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Lee Pickens, 85, of Davidsonville, MD, a retired lawyer, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Brightview Senior Living in Edgewater, MD. Mr. Pickens and his twin brother, Richard Dee, were born December 29, 1933, in Clarksburg, WV to the late Fannie (Perkins) and Eustace Hill Pickens. He served in the U.S. Army and attended Marshall University earning a Bachelors of Science degree. He worked in sales and marketing at Proctor & Gamble and later for Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Pickens came to reside in Bowie, MD with his wife, Movita. He worked in real estate at PGP Realty and later started his own real estate company, Sun Coast Realty. He earned his Juris Doctorate degree in Law from the University of Baltimore and worked as a criminal defense Panel Attorney in Washington, DC. In 1978, he moved to Davidsonville, MD. Mr. Pickens was an avid Marshall University fan and supporter. He enjoyed living near the water and spending time with family and friends. He especially liked watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events and other activities. Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Movita (Ellcessor) Pickens; his twin brother, Richard Dee Pickens; a nephew, Richard Dee "R2" Pickens, II; sister-in-law, Bonita Ellcessor (Bill) Dowis; and his best friend, Roderick (Sandra) Hall. He is survived by two children, Roderick Lee (Sara Morrison) Pickens of Davidsonville, MD and Lynn Ellen (John Poliks) Pickens of Crofton, MD; five grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Pickens, Zackary Pickens, Grace Pickens, Marissa Poliks, and Karen Poliks; his siblings, Neil (Catherine) Pickens of The Villages, FL, and Sharon (Roger) Herron of Ft. Myers, FL; a sister-in-law, Babette Pickens of Crofton, MD; and his many nieces and nephews, Cathy Pickens Radd, Scott Pickens, Christine (Scott) Hunt Szympruch, Carrie Hunt, Russell (Diana) Dowis, Penny (Randy) Dowis Wiles, Col. Katrina Dowis (Ret.), and Mindy (Bryan) Dowis Davis. Friends are invited to celebrate Roger's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 1 pm until his memorial service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marshall University Scholarship Fund: Big Green, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715. Online guestbook available at:

Roger Lee Pickens, 85, of Davidsonville, MD, a retired lawyer, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Brightview Senior Living in Edgewater, MD. Mr. Pickens and his twin brother, Richard Dee, were born December 29, 1933, in Clarksburg, WV to the late Fannie (Perkins) and Eustace Hill Pickens. He served in the U.S. Army and attended Marshall University earning a Bachelors of Science degree. He worked in sales and marketing at Proctor & Gamble and later for Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Pickens came to reside in Bowie, MD with his wife, Movita. He worked in real estate at PGP Realty and later started his own real estate company, Sun Coast Realty. He earned his Juris Doctorate degree in Law from the University of Baltimore and worked as a criminal defense Panel Attorney in Washington, DC. In 1978, he moved to Davidsonville, MD. Mr. Pickens was an avid Marshall University fan and supporter. He enjoyed living near the water and spending time with family and friends. He especially liked watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events and other activities. Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Movita (Ellcessor) Pickens; his twin brother, Richard Dee Pickens; a nephew, Richard Dee "R2" Pickens, II; sister-in-law, Bonita Ellcessor (Bill) Dowis; and his best friend, Roderick (Sandra) Hall. He is survived by two children, Roderick Lee (Sara Morrison) Pickens of Davidsonville, MD and Lynn Ellen (John Poliks) Pickens of Crofton, MD; five grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Pickens, Zackary Pickens, Grace Pickens, Marissa Poliks, and Karen Poliks; his siblings, Neil (Catherine) Pickens of The Villages, FL, and Sharon (Roger) Herron of Ft. Myers, FL; a sister-in-law, Babette Pickens of Crofton, MD; and his many nieces and nephews, Cathy Pickens Radd, Scott Pickens, Christine (Scott) Hunt Szympruch, Carrie Hunt, Russell (Diana) Dowis, Penny (Randy) Dowis Wiles, Col. Katrina Dowis (Ret.), and Mindy (Bryan) Dowis Davis. Friends are invited to celebrate Roger's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 1 pm until his memorial service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marshall University Scholarship Fund: Big Green, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715. Online guestbook available at: Published in The Capital Gazette on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close