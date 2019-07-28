|
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Roger Lee Pickens, 85, of Davidsonville, MD, a retired lawyer, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Brightview Senior Living in Edgewater, MD. Mr. Pickens and his twin brother, Richard Dee, were born December 29, 1933, in Clarksburg, WV to the late Fannie (Perkins) and Eustace Hill Pickens. He served in the U.S. Army and attended Marshall University earning a Bachelors of Science degree. He worked in sales and marketing at Proctor & Gamble and later for Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Pickens came to reside in Bowie, MD with his wife, Movita. He worked in real estate at PGP Realty and later started his own real estate company, Sun Coast Realty. He earned his Juris Doctorate degree in Law from the University of Baltimore and worked as a criminal defense Panel Attorney in Washington, DC. In 1978, he moved to Davidsonville, MD. Mr. Pickens was an avid Marshall University fan and supporter. He enjoyed living near the water and spending time with family and friends. He especially liked watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events and other activities. Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Movita (Ellcessor) Pickens; his twin brother, Richard Dee Pickens; a nephew, Richard Dee "R2" Pickens, II; sister-in-law, Bonita Ellcessor (Bill) Dowis; and his best friend, Roderick (Sandra) Hall. He is survived by two children, Roderick Lee (Sara Morrison) Pickens of Davidsonville, MD and Lynn Ellen (John Poliks) Pickens of Crofton, MD; five grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Pickens, Zackary Pickens, Grace Pickens, Marissa Poliks, and Karen Poliks; his siblings, Neil (Catherine) Pickens of The Villages, FL, and Sharon (Roger) Herron of Ft. Myers, FL; a sister-in-law, Babette Pickens of Crofton, MD; and his many nieces and nephews, Cathy Pickens Radd, Scott Pickens, Christine (Scott) Hunt Szympruch, Carrie Hunt, Russell (Diana) Dowis, Penny (Randy) Dowis Wiles, Col. Katrina Dowis (Ret.), and Mindy (Bryan) Dowis Davis. Friends are invited to celebrate Roger's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 1 pm until his memorial service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marshall University Scholarship Fund: Big Green, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715. Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 28, 2019
