Roger Russell Roger Darrell Russell, 66, formerly of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday June 14, 2019 at his home in Conway, South Carolina. He was born on March 24, 1953 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Milton Russell & Sara Katherine Keller Russell. Along with his parents, Roger is preceded in passing by his brothers, Donnie & David Russell. An outgoing man with a heart of gold, Roger loved the simple things in life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending time on the beach. In his free time, Roger enjoyed cheering on the Baltimore Ravens and spending time with his family. He will be truly missed. Left to cherish Roger's memory are his beloved wife of 32 years, Mrs. Diane Russell of Conway; his daughter, Pamela Russell of Florida; sister, Kathy Quade (Charlie) of Maryland; brother, Dale Russell (Lillian) of Florida; his God-son, Dillon Russell; as well as a large, loving extended family, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews and many supportive friends and neighbors. A Celebration of Roger's life will be held in Maryland at a later date. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may respectfully be made in Roger's name in lieu of flowers to the . To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 19, 2019