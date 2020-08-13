1/1
Roland Belanger
1929 - 2020
Roland "Bo" Belanger, 90, of Annapolis, MD and previously of Mt. Vernon, VA, and Bowie, MD passed away on August 9, 2020. Roland was born on August 11, 1929 in Caribou, ME to the late Francois and Henrietta Belanger. He was a graduate of the Maine Maritime Academy. Roland also served in the U.S. Army for 2 years and the U.S. Naval Reserves from which he retired after 20 years of service. Roland also spent 20 years as a civilian employee at The Naval Sea Systems Command; and 10 years at J.J. McMullen. He was a member of St. Mary's Parish as well as the Lost Patrol. Roland enjoyed tennis, poker, was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, and spending time with his nine grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Roland was predeceased by his brother, Lee Belanger and his son-in-law, Mark Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Arlene Belanger; children, Paul (Lorraine) Belanger of BelHaven, NC, Mary (Chuck) Chambers of Edgewater, Becky Lewis of Edgewater, Ann (Charles) Wu of San Francisco, CA and Pat (Robert) Jacobs of Herndon, VA; nine grandchildren, Rachael (Jacobs) Pandzik, Natalie Jacobs, Charlene Belanger, Alex Wu, Lucas Belanger, Jacquelyn Wu, Madeline Belanger, Nick Chambers and Joe Lewis; a brother, Roger Belanger of Oakland, ME and a sister, Marilyn Canavan of Waterville, ME. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 15 from 3 pm until his service begins at 4 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater. A private inurnment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. Online condolences may be made at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
15
Service
04:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
