Roland M. Lascola, 67, passed away May 23rd, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Vickie, his sons Kevin and his wife Lynn, Joseph and his wife Tricia as well as his loving mother and brother, Florence and Bruce. He is also the beloved grandfather of Daniel, Zachary, Jude, Penny, and Andrew.Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. All are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Friday May 31, 2019 between 9-9:30 AM then we will process to Glen Haven Cemetery for a graveside service at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland 1 Aisquith Street Baltimore, Maryland 21202. Online condolences maybe sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 29, 2019