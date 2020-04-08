The Capital Gazette

Roland Littrell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Littrell.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roland Francis Littrell passed away on April 3, 2020. Roland is survived by his sister, Winifred George of South Carolina. Roland proudly served in the United States Army. He also worked for Local 27 as a Printer. He was born in Maryland on October 12, 1929 and he died in Pasadena, Maryland on April 3, 2020. He will be dearly missed. Roland was entombed in the Mausoleum at Loudon Park Cemetery on April 7, 2020. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.