Roland Francis Littrell passed away on April 3, 2020. Roland is survived by his sister, Winifred George of South Carolina. Roland proudly served in the United States Army. He also worked for Local 27 as a Printer. He was born in Maryland on October 12, 1929 and he died in Pasadena, Maryland on April 3, 2020. He will be dearly missed. Roland was entombed in the Mausoleum at Loudon Park Cemetery on April 7, 2020. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020