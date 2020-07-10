On June 28, 2020 Dr. Romeo A. Ferrer of Annapolis MD. He was born in Manila, Philippines to Victorino C. Daroya and Dolores Luwanag Daroya on February 18, 1941. He grew up in Dagupan, Philippines. Romeo married Anna Severn. They were married for 20 years. He is survived by by his two children. Robin Ferrer Zentz (Craig Zentz) Roman David Ferrer (Kimberly Ottey). He was predeceased by his son, Roland Daniel Ferrer. On November 25, 1994 he married Dr. Mariflor Jamora (Suarez) and was blessed with two stepchildren, Frank Jamora (Hiromi Jamora) and Lisette Jamora (Mark Lo lacono) He is survived by five grandchildren. Roland Daniel Ferrer Il, Daniel Craig Zentz, Sarah Michelle Zentz, John Romeo Ferrer, and Roman David Ferrer Jr. A memorial gathering will be held at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, on Friday July 17, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at St John Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 1:30pm. Interment will be private. For further information please visit:



