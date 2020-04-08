Ronald B. Zimmerman, 86, a resident of Pasadena for 55 years and formerly of Linthicum died on April 4, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Zimmerman was born on November 17, 1933 in Baltimore, MD to the late Norman A. and Margaret B. Zimmerman. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1953 and was the class President. He went on to graduate from the University of Baltimore with a Bachelor of Science degree. Mr. Zimmerman served honorably in the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean war. He retired from C&P/Bell Atlantic Telephone in 1988. In 1958 he founded Zimmerman's Seamless Gutters which is now run by his son. Mr. Zimmerman was a member of the Rotary Club of Severna Park, the Severna Park Tennis League, he was a life member of the Carney Rod and Gun Club, the NRA, the Severna Park Elks, the Stoney Creek Rod and Gun Club, the Oxford Gun Club, the Pasadena Senior Center, the Glen Burnie Senior Club and the Marley Milers. His hobbies included trap shooting, deer hunting, dancing, riding dirt bikes, visiting Ocean City, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce E. Zimmerman, his sons Jeffrey Brian Zimmerman and his wife Ann and Ronald Todd Zimmerman and his wife Karen, his half brother Robert E. Kuhns, and his grandchildren; Andrew, Joshua, Nickolas, and David. In response to recent developments, the immediate family has chosen to keep the funeral services private in order to protect the health of the public. However, the service will be livestreamed on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on Stallings Funeral Home's Facebook page. A livestreaming link will also be posted to the obituary Web site at the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glen Burnie United Methodist Church, the , or the of Maryland. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020