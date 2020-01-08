Ronald Joseph Boley, 74 passed away on Dec. 30 after a lengthy illness. Ron was a devoted father and is survived by daughters Jessa Pencarski daughter of Carol VanCamp, Angel Boley daughter of Barbara Boley, stepson Michael Marco son of Barbara Boley. Ron is also survived by his brother John Boley and sisters Mary McRary and Linda Collins. He is preceded in death by brothers Roy and Gary Boley, sisters Georgia Boley and Betty Asher. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice for their support in Ron's final days. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020