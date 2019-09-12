Ronald Cleveland Tayman of Bowie, MD passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Ronald is the husband of 50 years to Catherine C. Tayman; father of Traci L. Eppley (Eric), Dennis K. Tayman (Jennifer) and the late Donald J. Tayman; brother of David R. and Brett M. Tayman and Susan L. Lane; grandfather of Connor, Raegan, Reese, Rylan and Jordan. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD 20715 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, September 15 with prayers at 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church, Bowie, MD. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019