On Monday, April 1, 2019, Emile Ronald Joseph Provencher, loving husband of Beverly and four daughters, passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side in Bowie, Maryland, at age 82. Ron was born on December 7, 1936 in Lewiston, Maine to Emile and Maria (Poulin) Provencher. He received his degree in civil engineering from Norwich University in 1959, then served in the army as a first lieutenant, after which he worked for the DOD NAV/SEA for 35 years. On October 16, 1965, he married Beverly Jo Ford, and the two resided in Bowie, Maryland until his death. Ron had a passion for golf and played year-round; some days he began before sunrise, other days he played until sunset. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lorraine P. Cloutier. He is survived by his wife Beverly and his four daughters: Jennifer (Kenneth) Clark, Ann-Marie (Christopher) Crowley, Michelle (Darren) Vogt, and Elyse (James) Turk. Ron will also be lovingly remembered by his 13 grandchildren: Colin, Patrick, Brian, Samantha, Katelyn, Emily, Aidan, Olivia, Kenny, Maura, Chloe, Cannon, and Sebastian. Special thanks to Hospice of the Chesapeake for their loving care. A funeral service was held at Sacred Heart Chapel, Bowie, MD on April 8, 2019 Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019