Ronald "Ron" Carson Hollar, age 83, longtime resident of Glen Burnie, MD passed away on Oct 2nd. Born and raised in Baltimore to the late Joseph and Hazel Hollar, Ron moved to the Glen Burnie area in 1973. He served honorably in the United States Navy and enjoyed a 50+ year career at Sears and Advance Auto. Ron was a devoted Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He enjoyed painting, gardening and following his beloved Orioles and Ravens. He was also a member of American Legion Post #40. In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his Brothers Charles Hollar and Joseph Hollar. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Doris Joyce Hollar, Sister Carol Ann Hollar, Son Richard Nelson Maenhardt and Daughter-In-Law Tanya Ann Maenhardt. Ron also is survived by 8 Nieces and Nephews, and 11 Great Nieces and Great Nephews, all of which he held dear. A Private Family gathering is planned to celebrate Ron's life.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019