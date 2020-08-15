Ronald Jordan

Ronald "Ronnie" Jordan, 83, of Annapolis, MD, formally residing in San Antonio, TX passed away on August 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Martha Jordan (Schryver). Ronald is survived by his daugher, Lisa Wheeler-Nagel (Jordan); son-in-law Bryan Nagel, step-son Charlie Schryver; grandchildren Logan Wheeler and Jordan Wheeler; brother Basil Jordan of Austin Texas, and his beloved kitty "Maui." Born in San Francisco, CA on September 22, 1936 to Edward and Mildred Norton, they soon moved to Annapolis, MD which would become their final home. Ronald attended Annapolis Senior High School and went on to become an All-American football player at the University of Maryland. After suffering a career ending knee injury trying out for the Baltimore Colts, he went on to become a Golden Gloves Boxer. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ronald met and married Martha Schryver and together formed Martys Bag Works which has been a staple of the marine community since 1979..Martha "Marty" passed away several years ago after a battle with cancer and Ronald continued on with his children and worked right up until the last year..He loved being in the shop everyday and talking to every customer that came in...He loved to make people laugh and had the firmest handshake you have ever felt. While we will miss him terribly, we know he is in heaven with Marty watching over us and probably shaking his head a little as he watches us work. A private ceremony will be held at Hillcrest Cemetary.



