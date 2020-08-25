1/
Ronald L. Weaver
Ronald L. Weaver, "Ronnie", a 45-year resident of Riva, MD, passed away at his home on August 21, 2020 following a 3-year illness. Born on August 2, 1939 in Cumberland, MD to the late Earl L. and Marjorie Virginia (Porter) Weaver, Ronnie graduated from Allegany High School and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed at the Potomac Electric Power Company. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Catherine Weaver; three children, James Weaver of Riva, MD, Craig Weaver of Colonial Beach, VA, and Lori (David) Weaver Thoman of Edgewater, MD; and a sister, Karen La Rosa of Bethesda, MD. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ronnie will be interred privately with Marine Corps honors at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD. Online guestbook available at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
