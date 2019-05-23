On the morning of May 12th - Ronald Edward Runkle, Jr., 80, of Pasadena, Maryland passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.A graduate of Glen Burnie High School, he proudly served in the United States Navy and later retired from Lever Brothers Company in Baltimore.He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Joan (nee Baker) Runkle, daughter, Rhonda Runkle, son, Ronald Runkle III and his Grand Dog Jake.Per his wishes there will be no services.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 23 to May 25, 2019