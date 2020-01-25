Ronald "Frank" Shipley, Sr., 56, a 1 year resident of Odenton, MD and formerly of Pasadena, died on January 21, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Shipley was born on February 23, 1963 in Baltimore, MD to the late James Sr. and Doris Shipley. He most recently worked as a contractor specializing in home improvement projects. His hobbies included fishing and enjoying NASCAR races. In addition to his parent, Mr. Shipley is preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Lisa A. Shipley; son, Frank Shipley, Jr.; daughters, Tiffany Shipley and Brittany Shipley; brother, James D. Shipley, Jr.; sisters, Donna Madera and Janice Riggie; and 2 grandchildren, Laicy and Dylan Grove. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, January 29 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a memorial service will begin at 8:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020