Ronald Smith, 60, of Annapolis passed away on September 14, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24 at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 6-8 pm. A public viewing will begin one hour prior to his funeral service which will take place on Friday, September 25 at 11:00 am. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home's website for other friends and relatives.



