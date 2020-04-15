Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald V. Wiedenhoeft. View Sign Service Information Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-360-1770 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald V. Wiedenhoeft, 78, a 25 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Glen Burnie, died on April 11, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Wiedenhoeft was born on July 26, 1941 in Baltimore, MD to the late Louis and Amelia Wiedenhoeft. He retired as a Photo Engraver at NSA after many years of service. Outside of work, he was an avid volunteer and belonged to many different organizations, including the Harundale Sports League, Ravens Roost 75, the Moose Lodge, the Holy Name Society, the Venice on the Bay Civic Association (where he was a past president), and the Knights of Columbus Council 3413 (where he was a past Grand Knight). He was also a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church and a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Above all, Ronald was a family man. He loved spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren. He also enjoyed taking trips with his wife, coaching baseball, fishing, and listening to Johnny Cash. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wiedenhoeft is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Janis Wiedenhoeft and brother, Richard Wiedenhoeft. He is survived by his son, Keith Wiedenhoeft, Sr. and wife, Linda, of Glen Burnie; daughter, Bernadette Lemmon of Glen Burnie; 8 grandchildren, Keith Jr., Louis, John, Michael, Rachel, Matthew, Janis, and Catherine; and 10 great-grandchildren. In response to recent developments, the immediate family has chosen to keep the funeral services private in order to protect the health of the public. However, the service will be livestreamed on Thursday, April 16. Visit

