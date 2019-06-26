Ronald "Ron" David Wasmus, 75, of Severna Park passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 21, 2019. Ron was born in Baltimore to the late Clifton J. and Agnes E. (Conway) Wasmus, he was raised in Ferndale with his four siblings whom he shared a special bond that lasted their entire lives. He attended Glen Burnie High School and later graduated from Severna Park High School as an adult as the Valedictorian for his class. He retired as a produce manager with A&P/Super Fresh after 40 years. He married the love of his life Victoria Brennan on Oct. 15, 1983. Ron was a proud Patriot, his love for his country led him to serving in the United States Army Reserves. After retirement Ron fulfilled his dream of traveling the east coast in his R.V. with Vicki. Being a selfless man he did not reserve his retirement only to his fulfilment but saw it as a time he could be there for his family. He took great pleasure in running errands for his children, siblings, and nieces and nephews. His passing leaves a missing link in a loving and close knit family chain that will forever be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gladys Hill (Ron); brother, Clifton "Bud" Wasmus; brother-in-law, Benjamin Barrell; nephew, Keith Wasmus; and niece, Debbie Johnson. He leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Vicki K. Wasmus; sons, Ryan Wasmus (Joanne), and Adam Wasmus (Clarissa); grandchildren, Mitchell, Andrew, and Lauren Wasmus; siblings, Harry Wasmus (Nancy), and Joan Barrell; sister-in-law, Betty Wasmus; loving nieces and nephews, Ronald "Little Ronnie" Wasmus, Clifton "Little Bud" Wasmus (Dale), Kathy Craig (Jimmy); great niece and nephews, Christal Smith, Dylan and Shane Craig (Emily); great–great nieces, Paityn, Trinity Smith and Ryanna Heintzelman and many more too numerous to name but held a special place in his heart. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, 1 2nd Avenue, SW (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Thursday, June 27, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Memorial Contributions in Ron's name can be made to the PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. For more information please visit: www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 26, 2019