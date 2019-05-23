Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Wathen FACP M.D. Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

February 20, 1936 - May 18, 2019Born and raised on a farm in southern Indiana, Dr. Wathen attended Butler University on a football scholarship and earned a BS. He continued to Indiana University to earn a PHD in physiology and biochemistry and then to Southwestern Medical School in Dallas to earn an MD. His PHD thesis focused on biochemical issues relating to causes of hypertension and kidney disease and served as a template in the development of the ACE-inhibitor class of antihypertensive drugs. Board certified in both Internal Medicine and Nephrology, he spent over 40 years in Academic Medicine as well as private practice as a kidney disease specialist. During his career, he engaged in scientific research, medical education and patient care. He published numerous scientific papers, many of which he presented at national and international academic meetings. After retiring in 2010, interested in the effect of sugar on atherosclerosis, he co-authored the book Avoiding Atherosclerosis, A Scientific Approach to Eating. He is survived by: his wife of 45 years, Cecilia; his daughter, Kathleen Lyszak; his son, Jeremiah Wathen; their spouses; and his five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be sent to Butler University's Butler Fund, University Advancement Office, Butler University, 4600 Sunset Avenue., Indianapolis, IN 46208. Gifts can also be made online at

www.butler.edu/gifts . Be sure to select the "honorary and memorial gifts" section to indicate your contribution is in memory of Dr. Ronald Wathen. Published in The Capital Gazette on May 23, 2019

