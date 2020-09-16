1/1
Ronald "Keith" Wiedenhoeft Sr.
1967 - 2020
Ronald "Keith" Wiedenhoeft, Sr., age 53, a 2-month resident of Pasadena and formerly of Glen Burnie died suddenly on September 12, 2020. He was born on September 4,1967 in Baltimore, MD to the late Ronald and Janis Wiedenhoeft. After graduating from Glen Burnie High School in 1985, Keith was employed by the Department of Defense, at NSA, until he passed. He had a patriotic nature and love of country. Mr. Wiedenhoeft was very involved with the Harundale Youth Sports League and Rebels Football for the last 34 years serving as President, Vice President, Baseball and Football Commissioner. He also coached football, basketball, and baseball. He was a member and President of Ravens Roost #75, Knights of Columbus Council #3413 and the American Legion Post #40. Keith coached Varsity Football the last 4 seasons at Northeast High School. And he served as the Pasadena Football Club treasurer for the last 2 years. He was Chairman of the Bingo Hall at the Big Glen Burnie Carnival with the Glen Burnie Improvement Association over the last 5 years. Although he was very busy volunteering in the community and on the field, he made time for his family; always there when you needed him. Keith loved his dogs; was an avid fan of the Zac Brown Band; and would getaway to Ocean City anytime he could! Mr. Wiedenhoeft, Sr. is survived by his wife of 5 years Linda D. Wiedenhoeft; his sons R. Keith Wiedenhoeft, Jr. & his fiancée Ashley; Louis Wiedenhoeft & his fiancée Amanda; and John Wiedenhoeft; his sister Bernadette Lemmon; his cousin and best friend Marty Weaver; his granddaughters Ava, Harper, and Ridgely, and an abundance of other relatives including aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. in Pasadena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, September 19th at 10:00 AM at St. Jane Frances de Chantal. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ruth Parker Eason School at 648 Old Mill Road Millersville, MD 21108. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
