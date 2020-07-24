A Memorial Service will be held to Celebrate the Life of Roosevelt Gross (Rookie), Son of Charles W. Gross Sr and Daisy P. Gross, Roosevelt lived and was well known in the Parole area of Annapolis.Roosevelt was preceded to rest by his parents Charles and Daisy Gross, Sister Betty Stewart, Brothers Charles W. Gross Jr. and Jeffrey Gross. Leaving to mourn Sister Sandra Campbell Brothers Charles E. Gross, William R. Gross, and a host of Family and Friends. Service will be held 2pm Saturday July 25 at Reese and Son's Funeral Home 1922 Forest Dr. Annapolis Md.



