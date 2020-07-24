1/
Roosevelt Gross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roosevelt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Memorial Service will be held to Celebrate the Life of Roosevelt Gross (Rookie), Son of Charles W. Gross Sr and Daisy P. Gross, Roosevelt lived and was well known in the Parole area of Annapolis.Roosevelt was preceded to rest by his parents Charles and Daisy Gross, Sister Betty Stewart, Brothers Charles W. Gross Jr. and Jeffrey Gross. Leaving to mourn Sister Sandra Campbell Brothers Charles E. Gross, William R. Gross, and a host of Family and Friends. Service will be held 2pm Saturday July 25 at Reese and Son's Funeral Home 1922 Forest Dr. Annapolis Md.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved