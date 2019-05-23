On May 9, 2019, of Crofton, MD. Rosa was born on February 24, 1929 to Paul and Elizabeth Martin of Bladensburg, MD. She grew up in an apartment above Burgmans Laundry which was run by her parents. She graduated from High School in Hyattsville in 1947. Rosa married John Dwarshuis on September 12, 1947 and lived in Glenridge and Lanham before moving to Crofton in 1966. She was a public school teacher, she taught 3rd grade at Millersville Elementary for several years, was a full time substitute teacher and later became a private tutor. She was a charter member of the Prince of Peace Church and served as a Deacon. Rosa served as president of the Crofton Swim Team for several years and was politically active, serving, for many years, as a voting judge during elections. Rosa was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John. She is survived by her two sons John and Marty, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Church, 657 Crofton Parkway, Crofton, MD, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations in Rosa's name may be made to, her favorite charity, Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, 21122. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette from May 23 to May 26, 2019