Rosalyn Wallace "Rosie" Fowler
1926 - 2020
Rosalyn "Rosie" Wallace Fowler, 94 years old, passed away of natural causes in Anne Arundel Medical Center on August 29, 2020 in Annapolis, MD. She was born April 9, 1926 in Lynchburg, Virginia where she grew up. Mrs. Fowler is survived her son Dr. Charles A. Fowler (Heather), grandsons Noah Fowler (Cara) and Jed Fowler all of Annapolis, her step-daughters Geary Fowler of Arlington, Virginia, and Betsy Chamberlain (Gary) of Warner Robins, Georgia, and grandchildren Sarah and Daniel Nyhan. Mrs. Fowler is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Charles A. Fowler III, her parents J.W. George and Dora Adams Wallace of Lynchburg, Virginia, her sister Dorathye Shuster of Athens, Ohio, and her brother J.W. George Wallace, of New Sewickley Twp, Pennsylvania. Rosie graduated from Lynchburg College with a degree in Music and earned a Masters Degree from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA.. She taught elementary school music in Virginia and Maryland before getting married and raising her family. Rosie was an avid reader and enjoyed jewelry making. Many people enjoyed wearing the wire-wrapped angels she created. Rosie and her husband Chuck were members and sang in the choir at Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Annapolis, MD for many years and were enthusiastic members of the Reapers group. Arrangements are being handled by Hardesty Funeral home. Mrs. Fowler was interred in a private ceremony at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future time.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-263-2222
