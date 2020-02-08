Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Ellen Johnson, 81, passed away suddenly on February 1, 2020 at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester, VA. She was born December 18, 1938 in Baltimore and was a long-time resident of Pasadena, MD, having only recently moved to Gloucester where she lived with her son, Jacob, and his family. Rose is predeceased by her parents, George and Rita Hatch, and husband, Earl Johnson. She is survived by her children, Bradley Blakeney (Lori) of Midlothian, VA, Barbara Miller (Robert) of Annapolis and Jacob Johnson (Caryle) of Gloucester, VA; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Lohorn (Howard) of Pasadena, and brother, George Hatch (Mary Ann) of Stevensville. Rose was employed for many years at the Anne Arundel County Board of Education and prior to retirement worked at George Fox Middle School and Solley Elementary School. She loved spending time with her family. She had a "green thumb," and her plants and flowers were evidence of this. She made the best crab soup and homemade cakes and pies. Her children could always count on having their favorite cake baked for their birthday. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, painting, crocheting and collecting antiques. The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and caregiver, Audrey Burch, for their excellent care and compassion. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rose loved animals and especially her new rescue kitten. In memory of her, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society,

