In the afternoon of June 3, 2020 after a brief illness and surround by her loved ones, Rose K. Mason, 98, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Bill. Born in the back room of her father's bar in Curtis Bay, Rose soon moved to Solley, MD where she attended Solley Methodist Church, where she was a life member. She attended Anne Arundel County public schools and graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1938 with outstanding records in clerical, bookkeeping, and softball. Soon to marry her husband, William N. Mason, Sr., Rose worked for the Social Security Board early in her career along with helping develop the family business of William N. Mason, Inc. Rose also managed the Coast Guard Credit Union for around 40 years, sitting on various committees and boards in the banking industry. Following her retirement, Rose remained active in the William N. Mason company and was widely known as the "Soup Lady" at Kurtz's Beach. Always having a strong sense of faith, family, and country, Rose was very active for many years in civic and environmental causes throughout Anne Arundel County. In addition to her parents, Rose is preceded in death by beloved husband, Bill; daughter-in-law, Susan; and 2 grandchildren. She is survived by 3 sons, William N. Jr., James E., and John D. Mason; 2 daughters-in-law, Julie and Irma Mason; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, June 7 from 1-4 p.m. at Kurtz's Beach, 2070 Kurtz Ave., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services and interment are private.
For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.