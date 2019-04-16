Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose King. View Sign

Rose King, 83, a resident of Davidsonville, MD for more than 40 years, passed away on April 12, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 21, 1935 in Quito, Ecuador and was once described as a Cosmopolitan woman due to her extensive travel and languages that she learned as a child. This included Ecuador, Peru, Brazil as well as finishing school in England. Rose was a flight attendant with Braniff International Airways, a job she enjoyed until her marriage in 1957 when her passion turned to making a comfortable home for her husband and their five children. In the 1960s, Rose took classes in cake decorating at the Wilton School of Chicago and, once her youngest child was in high school, went into business opening Cakes by Rose. Over the next 30 years, she became a widely celebrated cake specialist whose distinctive creations even graced tables at the White House. Rose most enjoyed spending time with her family. She also held a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and was a very active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville. She was a founder 22 years ago of the parish's Tuesday night Prayer Group, Light of the New Covenant, which is still a vibrant parish ministry today. Rose was preceded in death in 2011 by her loving husband of 54 years, David King. She is survived by her four sons, Richard King of Davidsonville, John King of Baltimore, MD, Paul (Ruth) King of Haymarket, VA and Bill King of San Clemente, CA; her daughter, Jacqueline (Tom) Payne of Seal Beach, CA; one sister, Mary Moren of Lima Peru; 10 grandchildren, J.R. King, Zyryll Reyes, Samantha and Tyler King, Gabe Reyes, Emily, Brandon and Nicole King, Scott Payne and Kaya King; one great-granddaughter, Shay King; her beloved friend, Gladys Bravo and her faithful dog, Nemo. Friends are invited to celebrate Rose's life with her family at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035 on Monday, April 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens.

Rose King, 83, a resident of Davidsonville, MD for more than 40 years, passed away on April 12, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 21, 1935 in Quito, Ecuador and was once described as a Cosmopolitan woman due to her extensive travel and languages that she learned as a child. This included Ecuador, Peru, Brazil as well as finishing school in England. Rose was a flight attendant with Braniff International Airways, a job she enjoyed until her marriage in 1957 when her passion turned to making a comfortable home for her husband and their five children. In the 1960s, Rose took classes in cake decorating at the Wilton School of Chicago and, once her youngest child was in high school, went into business opening Cakes by Rose. Over the next 30 years, she became a widely celebrated cake specialist whose distinctive creations even graced tables at the White House. Rose most enjoyed spending time with her family. She also held a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and was a very active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville. She was a founder 22 years ago of the parish's Tuesday night Prayer Group, Light of the New Covenant, which is still a vibrant parish ministry today. Rose was preceded in death in 2011 by her loving husband of 54 years, David King. She is survived by her four sons, Richard King of Davidsonville, John King of Baltimore, MD, Paul (Ruth) King of Haymarket, VA and Bill King of San Clemente, CA; her daughter, Jacqueline (Tom) Payne of Seal Beach, CA; one sister, Mary Moren of Lima Peru; 10 grandchildren, J.R. King, Zyryll Reyes, Samantha and Tyler King, Gabe Reyes, Emily, Brandon and Nicole King, Scott Payne and Kaya King; one great-granddaughter, Shay King; her beloved friend, Gladys Bravo and her faithful dog, Nemo. Friends are invited to celebrate Rose's life with her family at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035 on Monday, April 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close